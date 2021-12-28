Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.64). 249,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,766,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.75 ($1.64).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 145 ($1.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Supermarket Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 133 ($1.79).

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar purchased 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,349.25 ($27,354.82).

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

