SureRemit (RMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $499.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.24 million and $499.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.07894110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,083.62 or 1.00752286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008131 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

