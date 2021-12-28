Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Up 4.4%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. 470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

