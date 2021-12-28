Swarm Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $10,773.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007088 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

