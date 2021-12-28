Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $30.33 million and $181,004.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.62 or 0.07932843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.54 or 1.00005737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,729,406,791 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,644,369 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

