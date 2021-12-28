Sycomore Asset Management Invests $1.26 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,914 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN opened at $280.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230 in the last quarter.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

