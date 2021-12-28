Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 21.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of FTCH opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

