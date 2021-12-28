SYNC Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $7,278.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00284354 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015516 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 158,025,441 coins and its circulating supply is 125,299,960 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

