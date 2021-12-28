Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 6,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 620,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

