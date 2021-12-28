Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.76 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,169. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

