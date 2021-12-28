Tapmydata One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $899,439.74 and $4.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00284434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003615 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

