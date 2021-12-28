Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up to $50.81

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.81, but opened at $52.91. Targa Resources shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 455 shares traded.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

