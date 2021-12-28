TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ TASK opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,069,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TaskUs by 3,117.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TaskUs by 5,146.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.