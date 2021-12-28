Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

