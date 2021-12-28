TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $35,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

