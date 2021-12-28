Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $436,762.71 and approximately $102,189.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

