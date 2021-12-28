Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECK.B. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

