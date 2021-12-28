Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

About Técnicas Reunidas (OTCMKTS:TNISF)

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

