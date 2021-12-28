TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.74% of TEGNA worth $162,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

