Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 403,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

