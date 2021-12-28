TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TELUS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,461,000 after purchasing an additional 286,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

