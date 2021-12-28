Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 29,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 79,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

