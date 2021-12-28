Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Head to Head Survey

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teradata and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 2 7 0 2.60 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.24%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Resonate Blends’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.84 billion 2.59 $129.00 million $1.05 41.67 Resonate Blends $1.07 million 12.63 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.16% 39.29% 7.81% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -245.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Teradata has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats Resonate Blends on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

