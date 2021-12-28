Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.73% of Terminix Global worth $43,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 109.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 81,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,025.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMX opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.45. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

