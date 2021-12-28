Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $84.33

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Terra has a market cap of $30.59 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $84.33 or 0.00176038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 834,910,667 coins and its circulating supply is 362,702,633 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

