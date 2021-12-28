TerraKRW Hits Market Capitalization of $33.47 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $33.47 million and approximately $155,727.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.58 or 0.07918003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.24 or 0.99823455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,449,361,222 coins and its circulating supply is 38,448,632,114 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

