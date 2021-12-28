Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.13. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 18,403 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

