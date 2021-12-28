Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Cut by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,483,656,578. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,090.54. 432,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,565,291. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 353.33, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,052.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $829.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.