Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TechTarget stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.19 and a beta of 0.89.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

