Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.63 and a 12-month high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

