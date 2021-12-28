Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

