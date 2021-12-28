Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NYSE WRB opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.