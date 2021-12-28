Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

