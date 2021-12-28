Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,624 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.