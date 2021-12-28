Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,245 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 89.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

