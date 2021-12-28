Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,667,806 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.95% of Textron worth $145,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

