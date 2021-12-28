Tezos Market Capitalization Reaches $3.95 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and $209.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $4.53 or 0.00009422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00181539 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 900,744,348 coins and its circulating supply is 872,418,703 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.