The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $77.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $76.74 million. Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

