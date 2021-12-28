The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

