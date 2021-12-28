The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s 7th Largest Position

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.4% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $41,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.93. 89,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,376. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.