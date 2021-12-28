The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

