The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $881,457.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,788,539 coins and its circulating supply is 88,886,118 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars.

