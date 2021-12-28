The Force Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 119.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00490824 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.