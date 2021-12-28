The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 759,265 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $7.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 76.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.