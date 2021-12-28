The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Head to Head Comparison

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Goldman Sachs Group and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 0 8 11 0 2.58 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus target price of $427.53, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Risk & Volatility

The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Lion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.43 $9.46 billion $60.63 6.39 Lion Group $10.23 million 4.36 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 34.46% 24.52% 1.68% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

