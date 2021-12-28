The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.20 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $110.95 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007154 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

