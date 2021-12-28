The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after acquiring an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 108.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 63,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.