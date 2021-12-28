The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $403.27. 7,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.89. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

