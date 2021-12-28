The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,916,000 after buying an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $404.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

