The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,846,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.82. 18,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,360. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

